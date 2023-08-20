SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an Alzheimer’s patient who went missing Sunday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol release, law enforcement is asking for the public’s help locating 80-year-old James Marshall, who left his residence in the 1700 block of Elfindale St. around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Marshall is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He is about five feet, eight inches tall and around 146 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and black sweatpants and also has a catheter connected to a colostomy bag.

MSHP said Marshall left his residence on foot without necessary medication and has not been heard from since.

Anyone who sees Marshall or may have any information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.