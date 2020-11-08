Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for 72-year-old Springfield man

by: Carissa Codel

Richard Hopkins
Courtesy: SPD

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for 72-year-old Richard Dale Hopkins.

He is 5’4″, 155 pounds, bald with brown eyes and was last wearing a black stocking hat, a blue plaid button-up shirt, dark gray sweatpants and black house slippers.

Police say Hopkins has a wound on the back of his head that requires regular medical treatment. He left his home on foot without his medications.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1786.

