This photo is courtesy of the Independence Police Department.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has activated an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult.

Jimmy Brown, 73, was last seen at 1600 S Kings Highway in Independence, Missouri at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Brown left his home on foot in an unknown direction of travel, according to the Police Department. He is also diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information call 911 or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.