Endangered Silver Advisory Alert activated for Peter Luker

NEVADA, Mo. – Nevada Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for Peter Luker .

He is a 60-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Luker was last seen wearing a white flannel shirt, black belt and blue jeans.

Luker went missing on Friday (5/8/20) at 9:30 a.m. after leaving the Super 8 Motel, 2301 E Austin Blvd, Nevada, MO.

His medical conditions are bipolar, schizophrenic, has an anxiety disorder and early stages of dementia.

Anyone has seen or knows any information about this missing person call 911 or Nevada Police Department at 417-448-5100.

