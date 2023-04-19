62-year-old Harry E. Redding has Alzheimer’s and went missing from Lawrence County.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Lawrence County.

According to a press release from MSHP, 62-year-old Harry E. Redding went missing around 5:30 p.m. on April 19. He was visiting family and has not been in contact with anyone since he left the area of Lawrence 1135 and Highway P.

Redding has Alzheimer’s and was last seen driving a gray 2012 Ford Edge with the license JL70W heading south from the intersection of Lawrence 1135 and Highway P.

Redding is a white male, about five feet, eight inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair, green or brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans.

He also has a gray beard and a tattoo of a snake on one arm.

If you see Redding or have information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 417-466-2131.