2-month-old Aneesa Williams disappeared with her mother on March 10.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing two-month-old baby who has disappeared with her mother.

According to a press release, deputies made contact with Courtney Melton, 32, and her child, 2-month-old Aneesa Williams, around 11:00 a.m. on March 10.

Both Melton and Williams were gone when deputies returned later to remove the child from Melton’s care. Melton has a history of using drugs.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department believes Melton and Williams might be with George Rader, 53.

Deputies also believe Melton is driving a white 2012 Dodge Ram with Missouri license number 77H-8FC.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Williams, Melton or Rader are asked to call 911 or call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-683-1020.