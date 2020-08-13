Endangered Person Advisory: Patrick Lambeth

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Patrick Lambeth, 18.

The incident occurred at 5337 S. Windsor, Battlefield, Missouri at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2020.

Lambeth was last seen by his father on Aug. 12, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Later in the day, at 7:40 p.m., Lambeth called his dad and said he needed money or he would be killed. The father overheard another male in the background say that Lambeth cashed a check for a female subject, then stole the money.

Anyone who has any information related to Lambeth should dial 911 or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-829-6393.

