ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Greene County searching for missing 18-year-old

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — An Endangered Person Advisory was activated for missing 18-year-old Liberty Watson.

Watson is a white female, 5’8″ tall and 270 pounds. She has red hair, hazel eyes and a blue butterfly tattoo on her front left shoulder. She was last seen wearing a black Route 66 BBQ t-shirt and gray capris with pink shoes, carrying a pink duffel bag.

Officials say Watson left her home on foot with no cell phone, vehicle or money. She has asthma, type two diabetes, adjustive disorder with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and antisocial/disassociative personality disorder.

Highway Patrol says she left all her medications and has the mental capacity of a middle school-aged child.

If you know of Watson’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040