Hailey Marie Terrill went missing after getting off the school bus March 10.

SEYMOUR, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 13-year-old girl who went missing after getting off her school bus on March 10.

According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Hailey Marie Terrill is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 116 pounds. Terrill has blonde hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion and a scar on her leg or ankle. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Terrill was last seen getting off the school bus at a home in Seymour before getting into her brother’s vehicle. Deputies believe Terrill is with her non-custodial mother, Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood, and hitchhiking in the Springfield area.

Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood

Terrill-Fleetwood, 38, is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 157 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

If you see Terrill, Terrill-Fleetwood or have any information regarding their whereabouts, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-683-1020.