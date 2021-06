A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Police in Republic arrested one person today suspected of making a false bomb threat to the Republic Walmart.

Republic spokesman Jennafer Mayfield confirmed the threat and said the store was evacuated per Walmart policy.

Customers and employees were allowed back into the story about 2 p.m. after city police searched and found no bombs.

The identity of the suspect was not released and the prospects for charges are undetermined at the time.