Emotional sendoff for Kinloch firefighter released from rehab center after June shooting

ST. LOUIS – After more than a month of recovering in the hospital and rehab, a Kinloch Firefighter headed home Monday.

Arlydia Bufford will be released from the rehab center and people will be waiting to celebrate her recovery. Her colleagues described Bufford as a fighter and she’s proven that to be true.

Bufford was critically shot by a gunman who also shot two others, one of which was fatal. The incident occurred at an Applebee’s restaurant in St. John.

The suspect has no connection to the victims. Courtney Washington, 28, of St. Ann has been charged with first-degree murder and two other crimes. He’s being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Meanwhile, the community has wrapped their arms around Bufford, rooting her on and even raising almost 40,000 dollars on a go-fund-me page set up to help her with medical bills. They’ve also had a boot camp and a barbeque fundraiser to support her.

She has been undergoing physical and speech therapy all of this time, and when she is released later Monday, friends and family are planning a parade to celebrate her resilience and strength. Her family says though she has a long road ahead of her, she is determined.