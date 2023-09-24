UPDATE 10:22 P.M.: 911 service has been restored.

BPD is reporting that administrative lines are still not working, so non-emergency calls should be made to 417-335-3322.

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department (BPD) shared Sunday night all emergency and administrative phone lines into dispatch centers in 10 counties are down.

A Facebook post from BPD said Branson dispatch is unable to receive calls from 911 or other landlines.

BPD has placed a cell phone in its dispatch center for police, fire and medical calls. If you have an emergency, call 417-335-3322.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.