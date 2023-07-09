MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the wreck happened south of Eldon around 5:30 a.m. on July 9.

Jerry D. Wood, 50, was heading east on Vaughan Road when his Ford Escape crossed the centerline. Wood overcorrected and crossed back over the centerline before running off the side of the road, hitting a fence and overturning.

Wood was pronounced dead on the scene just after 8 a.m.

This is MSHP Troop F’s 24th fatality crash for 2023.