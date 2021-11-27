Elderly Springfield woman missing

SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing elderly female from the area.

Authorities say 80-year-old Barbara Crismas went missing earlier this morning around 9:00 A.M. at 3519 South Jefferson in Springfield.

Crismas is a white female, weighing 163 lbs, standing at 5’06” with grey hair and blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s Department says Crismas has dementia.

Officials shared a vehicle description. She drives a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass with the Missouri license plate of HA13L.

Authorities say she left her home earlier today and has not returned since.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-818-1093.