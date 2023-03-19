ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A man from El Dorado Springs is dead after a crash in St. Clair County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 8:14 p.m. when 40-year-old Eric Bote crossed the center line, colliding with a Dodge Ram van.

Bote was traveling east on Route 82, just three miles northeast of El Dorado Springs when the crash occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene. He is MSHP Troop D’s 14th fatality of 2023.

The occupants of the van, Ryan M. Bradburn, 44, and Sarah Nickerson, 48, has serious injuries and were taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter.