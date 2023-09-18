LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The eighth of nine defendants charged in connection with the death of an Aurora woman shot and killed in a well in 2020 has been sentenced.

On Sept. 18, 2023, Judge David Cole sentenced Frankie James Sheridan to 15 years in prison on a kidnapping charge, but execution of the sentence was suspended. Sheridan is to be on supervised probation for five years, according to online court records.

Sheridan was accused in court documents of being present when the victim and a second woman who was also shot but survived were put in the trunk of a car and taken to the location where they were ordered into a well and shot.

A ninth person charged in the murder of Sarah Pasco in August 2020 is to stand trial in 2024.

Steven Calverly is charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of assault, armed criminal action, robbery and kidnapping in connection to the woman’s death.

He is to appear next in court for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 7, 2023. His jury trial is set for three weeks, beginning Oct. 21, 2024.