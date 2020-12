SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire that left eight people without a home temporarily.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020, at an apartment complex near Drury University on the 1100th block of N. Clay Ave.

The eight people that evacuated had no injuries, according to the Fire Department.

Right now it’s unknown what started the fire and is currently under investigation.

The American Red Cross is offering assistance to the eight individuals.