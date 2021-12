GROVESPRING, Mo. — The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado was in the Ozarks, Friday, December 10.

It’s confirmed an EF-1 Tornado touched down in Grovespring.

The EF-1 had winds up to 90 miles per hour and left path width of 75 yards.

The National Weather Service also confirmed that an EF-1 touched down in Branson West. The deadly tornadoes left chaos in their wake in the Midwest and south killing several people, including two people in Missouri.