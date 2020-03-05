Edina Police searching for a 2-year-old girl

KNOX COUNTY, Mo. — The Edina Police Department is searching for a missing 2-year-old.

Lilly Feutz is white, female, brown hair, brown eyes, 1/2 inch scar under the chin, wearing an unknown type of clothing.

She was on a trial visit with her non-custodial mother who made statements indicating she was going towards Springfield Missouri.

The mother, Donna Ringhoffer, is white, female, 37-years-old and has dark brown hair.

The vehicle is a black 1990s Volvo Passenger car with Missouri license plates.

If you see her contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Edina Police Department at 660-385-1911.