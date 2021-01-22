ECFO Corporation will be closing its Springfield store next month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Nearly 75 people could be looking for a new job in February. According to a statement from the EFCO Corporation, an aluminum frame manufacturer, it will be closing its Springfield store sometime next month.
However, the facility in Monett, Missouri, will be staying open. Many of the Springfield employees have been offered comparable positions to transfer to the Monett facility.
EFCO’s parent company, Apogee Enterprises, said the closure is part of its effort to consolidate and integrate its overall business.