Easter parades visit local nursing homes

OZARK, Mo.- With most nursing home residents not able to celebrate Easter this Sunday, the communities from Springfield and Ozark are bringing Easter to them.

The residents of Creekside at Elfindale of Springfield and The Baptist Home in Ozark were treated to an Easter-themed parade earlier Friday. Both drive-thru parades had vehicles decorated with rabbit ears and smiling faces.

“The community could come out on their front porches or come out the door and stay safe, social distance, and watch the Easter parade come through,” says Andrea Arvig, the Life Enrichment Coordinator for Creekside at Elfindale. She says the Phoenix Home Care & Hospice offered to visit the campus with their decorated cars as well as the facilities at The Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care.

“It’s been really meaningful for the residents, so we want to thank them. Truly, thank them for reaching out and doing those things for us.”

The residents at The Baptist Home in Ozark celebrated their second annual Easter drive-thru parade consisting of the Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, Ozark High School students, and various friends and family of the residents. Some even brought their vintage cars to give the parade some extra flair.

“I heard some men out there say, ‘Look at that 57 Chevy!'” says Baptist Home resident Maxine Hartley. Her son drove their 1957 Chevy all the way from Kansas City to participate in the parade.

“It was so good to see outside with the sun shining and my loved ones. I haven’t seen them for over a year!