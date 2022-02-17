Schools are beginning to cancel classes early as winter weather moves into the Ozarks. Many canceled classes completely Thursday.

Ozark schools announced dismissal will be an hour early Thursday. Bolivar is closing at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Branson Public Schools are dismissing early. Bunker is dismissing at noon. Fordland schools are dismissing at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and Houston schools are closing at noon. Manes, Mountain Grove, Missouri S&T college are also dismissing early. Republic schools are dismissing at 1:00 p.m.

As the day develops, see our full list on our school closings page.