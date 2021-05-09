Early morning storms cause damage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Neighborhoods on the southeast side of Springfield received some damage due to last night’s storms.

In the Ravenwood area, people found limbs and branches down after winds of 50 miles an hour or more came through. At least one house sustained significant damage when a tree fell on it.

There were also some powerlines knocked down, and City Utilities has been working to get those back up.

Jane Gammon, a local resident, explained some of the wild moments when the storm hit her neighborhood.

“All of the sudden you hear the wind hitting the windows and roof and stuff and it scared us to death,” said Gammon. “So, I ran and got in the hallway real quick because that’s the safest place in our house, and the house shook and chandeliers you could feel that. It was scary. It really was.”

One house had a big tree to topple right over in the backyard, but for most, it was a day of picking up tree debris.

“I came out later after the rain and lightning had passed and saw all of this,” said Stephanie LaForest. “So yeah, we have been working. One fell in the front and hit my car. So, I have to get my car fixed too. But it could have been a whole lot worse.”

The storms also caused some flooding concerns in some areas. James River and its tributaries in north-central Christian County and southeastern Greene County were under a flood warning. The flood warning expired at 9 p.m.