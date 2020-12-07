Dumped dogs at Busiek reunite, find forever homes

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Busiek hasn’t seen Lugnut since February when they were both found along with another dog dumped at Busiek State Park.

But now, they have both found loving, forever homes.

“For probably the first week, he hid a lot,” said Elyce Reaves, who adopted Busiek.

“At first he was really unsure, he was timid,” said Ashton King, who adopted Lugnut.

Busiek and Lugnut were found abandoned, cold, and malnourished back in January.

Elyce Reaves adopted Busiek this February and invited KOLR10’s Frances Lin and Ashton King into her home for the dogs to play together.

“Now, he’s a whole different dog,” said Reaves.

After we have had him for a couple of weeks, he started opening up, a lot more, he wanted to be around us,” said King, “and now, he has to sleep right next to my side of the bed.”

They both tell me the dogs are doing a lot better now, “it’s hard because he’s still a little afraid of people, but in our home, he’s a completely different animal,” said Reaves.

“My parents ‘joke’ that he has separation anxiety now,” King said, “and I’m like no he doesn’t, he’s just like please don’t leave me again, I like it. I like being in a warm bed at night.”

“When you’re thinking about a puppy, ask yourself, am I ready for a toddler to be in my house?” said Michele Rehkop, adoptions coordinator with Rescue One, “because that is what a puppy is equal to.”

Rehkop said the non-profit is already getting more questions about gifting pets for Christmas, “we really don’t encourage puppy or kitten or pets giving as presents. It’s a long commitment. And animals require vet visits. Vaccines, care, food. All kinds of expenses.”

Rehkop said rescue one is already stretched pretty thin on a regular basis. So having to go through the process of adopting out puppies just to get them back two months later, really takes a toll on them, “because the puppy’s not cute anymore, and is more work than they thought, is getting into things, torn up things, peeing on things, all those things, it definitely makes it harder for us to find a place.”

But if you have given it a lot of thought and are ready to take on the responsibilities of a pet, Rehkop said adopting a dog can change its entire life, “seeing the change from the scared, tail between his leg head down dog to a dog that has to jump up on the bathroom counter when I’m putting my makeup on.”

“It honestly brought me to tears just thinking about how he was and the situation that he was put in, I hope there are always other options for dogs, places to go, but it’s just amazing to see how he’s grown,” King said.

As for Busiek, Reaves told KOLR10’s Frances Lin they are moving on to new adventures in a new city.

“He’s moving to Oklahoma City,” Reaves said, “hopefully find the perfect yard for him there.