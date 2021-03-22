Drury University distributes more than $1.2 million to students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Drury University is distributing more than $1.2 million in federal pandemic relief aid to students.

The funding comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) which was signed in late December 2020. The act authorized more than $88 billion in support for both students and educational institutions nationwide.

The funds will be used to cover expenses associated with the cost of attendance or emergency costs that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible students must be enrolled during the spring semester and have an expected family contribution toward college costs of $20,000 or less.

“Students who receive this aid will see between $200 and $1,000 based on enrollment and financial need as determined by the FAFSA,” said Becky Ahrens, director of financial aid. “These funds will be available to Drury students enrolled in the residential day school, Drury GO, and the College of Graduate Studies.”

According to a press release, an additional $40 billion in relief funding for colleges and universities was included in the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier in March. Drury will communicate with students on the details of the third round o payments in the coming weeks.