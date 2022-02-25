SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Triple A reports gas in Greene County is $3.27 per gallon per average.

“They have gone up in a crazy amount of way and they’re all over the place,” Republic resident Angela Bruton said. “I feel like the gas prices will continue to get worse before they get better. I think we’ll probably be looking at this for quite some time. So I think we’re in this for the long haul.”

Triple A said crude oil price spiked once Russia invaded Ukraine. Gas in Missouri has rose roughly $0.10 in the last week.

“It’s very frightening to see what’s happening over in Ukraine and what Russia is doing,” Bruton said. “I feel for where that might put the United States and our military troops and everything and what might lead to our part of being involved in that conflict.”

Gas prices in surrounding counties are a little bit lower than what they are in Greene County. In Christian county, gas is on average $3.140 per gallon. In Dallas, it’s $3.240 per gallon.

“Well, I feel that they are very high right now, but I know that I have to commute, so I have to pay what I have to pay to get where I want to go,” Springfield resident Sharon Strickland said. She usually fills up every week and a half. With her new job, she’s not sure how much gas she will be using. “I try to go where it’s not it’s not the most expensive.”

Triple A expects gas prices to continually go up as the war in Ukraine unfolds.