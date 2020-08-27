Driver seriously injured after car hits tree and rolls into the ditch

This photo is courtesy of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

DOOLITTLE, Mo. — The Doolittle Fire Protection District and Phelps Health responded to a motor vehicle crash just after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

The Doolittle Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that the accident happened on the 21000 block of Highway T.

When on scene crews found that one vehicle had struck a tree and rolled into the ditch. The Facebook post says the driver exited the vehicle prior to the Fire Protection District’s arrival. The driver appeared to be suffering from serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver to be a 16-year-old from Newberg, Missouri. It’s unknown whether he was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, according to MSHP.

A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene due to the severity of the injuries. They were flown to a trauma hospital in St. Louis for treatment.