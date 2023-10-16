SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The driver of the car that was rear-ended in a deadly crash over the weekend has been released from the hospital. The other driver, accused of speeding and causing the crash, is still hospitalized.

The crash happened at the intersection of National and Sunshine late Saturday night.

“That SUV shattered,” said Renee Brake, who witnessed the fatal crash.

The car that was hit was an Uber, driven by Glen Westerhouse. His totaled car is now being held by police as evidence.

“One moment, I’m just sitting and sitting there like a light, and then the next moment, it’s flash forward, like several hours. And then, you know, come to find out I’m not in my clothes anymore,” Westerhouse said. “I’m in a gown. You know, it’s staples in my head.”

The driver suspected to have caused the crash is still hospitalized. The Uber passenger died shortly after the crash.

“When I heard that he had passed, it just kind of broke me because it was like, you know, Uber driving is supposed to be a safer way home.”

Police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

“That car was going at least, and I’m not exaggerating, at least 100 miles per hour,” Brake said.

Westerhouse said he feels partially responsible for the death of his passenger, 26-year-old Domingues Buenrostro.

“I’m going to try to attend this man’s funeral because I do in a way, I do feel responsible,” Westerhouse said. “If I had taken a different route, gone off the beaten path, he’d still be alive.”

Witness Renee Blake says when the car drove past hers, it psychically shook her car.

“All I could think about was, ‘Oh, my God, that could have been us,'” Brake said.

A small memorial of flowers for Buenrostro has been placed at the crash site by his parents.

“I’ve been spending so much time with my family and friends,” said Westerhouse. “And yet when I am by myself. It breaks me, knowing that, you know, there is a guy around me who will not get that opportunity that I did.”

According to Missouri state law, the surviving driver of a deadly crash must be tested for drugs and alcohol. Springfield police believe speed was a factor in the crash.