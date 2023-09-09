WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a vehicle through several counties on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the chase began near Seymour when a vehicle sped past a trooper. The trooper began following the car and was flagged down by the driver, who exited his vehicle and claimed he needed help.

The driver got back into his vehicle, drove away and continued evading law enforcement.

MSHP said the driver exited onto State Highway 5, traveled north across the overpass and returned to U.S. Highway 60, heading west. The driver would leave on a different exit ramp, cross the overpass, return to U.S. 60, and repeat the process again several times.

At one point the driver headed south on State Highway 5 and pulled into a gas station, hitting a truck and horse trailer before returning to U.S. 60.

Later the driver headed north on State Highway 5 and drove several miles before turning onto a different state highway and heading back to U.S. 60, where the driver ended up eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway.

Troop G laid spike strips that disabled one of the driver’s left tires, and the chase ended when a Wright County deputy used a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle. A PIT maneuver is a technique used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, usually causing the vehicle to stall and come to a stop.

MSHP said the driver was arrested. No one was injured during the incident.