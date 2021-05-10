Driver barrels into a Springfield family’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield family received quite a shock when a truck crashed into their home, damaging multiple cars.

“I was just on my couch with my kids, and we heard a very, very loud screeching noise like someone trying to break, and then we heard a bang,” said Jennifer Elliot, the homeowner.

The pickup truck barreled through the family’s vehicles and hitting the family’s truck so hard it buckled before being shoved into the garage. The hit damage the family’s SUV and house.

The driver of the pickup truck backed out and drove away.

“It is really frustrating. Nobody is perfect, everybody makes mistakes, but the fact this person drove away,” said Elliott. “The fact that they hit another vehicle if not one more and just kept going, it bothers me.”

Authorities say the truck was found abandoned, and a suspect has been arrested in the case.

“We are all okay, and it is just stuff,” said Elliott. “It’s not fun having to deal with this, but it can all be replaced.”