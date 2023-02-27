SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after he crashed his pickup into a house in the Kay Pointe neighborhood.

According to a Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle for equipment violations. When the driver of the vehicle didn’t stop, the deputy ended his pursuit due to dangerous conditions.

When the deputy saw the vehicle a second time, the driver of the pickup fled, ignored a stop sign and then lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a house in the 700 block of South Hemlock Avenue.

The driver of the truck fled on foot but was caught by the pursuing deputy’s canine, Rocky. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of the bite he received.

The GCSO stated the occupants inside the home were not injured.