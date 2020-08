GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s Saturation Saturday, which means national and local law enforcement officers are increasing their DWI enforcement efforts today.

In Missouri, Saturation Saturday is a partnership between law enforcment, MoDOT, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies throughout the state are out in full force today looking for impaired drivers.

The sheriff’s office says this is a reminder to the community to drive sober or get pulled over.