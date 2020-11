BRANSON, Mo. — Branson areas seniors, mark your calendars for when you can get some free pie.

The Drive-By for Pie event will be Friday, Nov. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. as a safe and fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Local Scout Troop 290 and Built Right Affordable Homes are teaming up with the Branson Senior Center to provide mini pies to the first 150 seniors who drive by the community center parking lot.

All participants will also be entered into a drawing for one of five Thanksgiving dinners.