Dr. Deborah Birx joins Governor Mike Parson during live address

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Dr. Deborah Birx, known to many as one of the lead members of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus taskforce, was in Missouri on Tuesday, primarily to convince communities across the state to do what they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We need everybody in America… to be wearing a mask,” she told Missourians. She also encouraged Missourians to practice social distancing.

The message is not one limited to Missouri’s larger cities, but also one Dr. Birx said she’d like to see reach smaller, more rural towns in the Show-Me State.

Dr. Birx also took time on Tuesday to thank all Missourians who have signed up to participate in vaccine trials and all those who are donating plasma.

You can watch Dr. Birx’s full address below: