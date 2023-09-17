SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 25th annual Cider Days on historic Walnut Street kicked off on Saturday, marking the first days of fall for many in Springfield.

“We like to think of Saturdays as the kickoff to fall here in Springfield,” said Hailey Magnus, the Communications Director for the Downtown Springfield Association. “We bring in a ton of local vendors that bring all kinds of art and décor. We have three stages full of performances from dancers to singers to acrobats, all kinds of stuff and and of course, great food and apple cider.”

Magnus said coming to Cider Days every year was part of her upbringing.

“The 25 years is really momentous. I am someone who grew up around here. I grew up coming to this festival. I grew up dancing on that stage like we’ve seen a lot of little girls do today,” Magnus said. “So it’s very exciting for me to come be a part of this 25th celebration, this acknowledgment of a festival that has had a real impact on Springfield.”

Walnut Street was lined with local vendors, food, performances and the festival’s namesake apple cider.

Robert Briggs with Corvus Moon Pottery won a Cider Days award for best regional artist, and he said he has been coming to Cider Days for around 15 years.

“We like setting up for cider days quite a bit,” Briggs said. “And so, whenever we do get an award, it’s always, you know, unexpected and fun.”

For many Cider Days marks the beginning of fall in Springfield, from the decorations and apple cider to this year’s fall-like weather.

“I always look forward to fall and coming back to, I don’t know, just like flannel shirts and gourds,” said Chris Rieping, who attended the festival. “I’m a big fan of pumpkin painting and carving, I think fall is a favorite season for sure.”

Cider Days continues on Sunday, September 17th, starting at 10 a.m. and finishing at 5 p.m.