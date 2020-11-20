Downtown businesses set to compete in Christmas window display contest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Get ready to see a lot more Christmas cheer downtown, because some Springfield businesses have officially begun decorating for the annual “Team A.N.A. 417 Downtown Springfield Holiday Challenge”.

The Downtown Springfield Association and Team A.N.A. 417, a local nonprofit raising awareness of a rare benign brain tumor diagnosis called acoustic neuroma, are once again asking local businesses to go all out and compete to see whose halls (or window displays) will be crowned best-decked.

And, this year, the competition is already getting tense. Hotel Vandivort teamed up with OTC’s Culinary Institute to craft a scale model of Springfield made entirely of gingerbread. An homage to our local heroes and healthcare workers already glistens from the window display at Norman’s Bridal. Many participants have yet to share what’s in store.

This year, according to the Downtown Springfield Association, the following businesses are playing a part:

5 Pound Apparel

A Cricket in the House

AmerisourceBergen

Downtown Springfield Association

Fresh Gallery

Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe

Gailey’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Great Southern Bank

Greek Belly

Heer’s Luxury Living

History Museum on the Square

Hotel Vandivort

La Luna Hair Academy

LaBelle Studio and Gallery

Multi Printing

Norman’s Bridal

Queen City Soda & Sweets

Sky Eleven

SOAP refill station

Systematic Savings Bank

The Downtown Church

The U at Springfield

Vision Clinic

It’s a lot of people banding together, not just to celebrate the holidays, but to bring attention to what Jennifer Miller, founder of Team A.N.A. 417, calls an often-overlooked ailment. Miller started her nonprofit after seeing a lack of solid education or awareness when she was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma.

“I decided to help out the community after I had heard of other people being diagnosed with the same type of brain tumor,” Miller told Ozarks First.

Miller’s cause will be in full view after sundown on Saturday, Nov. 21, when the displays are revealed downtown. Also happening downtown at that same time, Mayor Ken McClure is scheduled to light Springfield’s Christmas Tree.