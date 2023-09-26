SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An argument turned violent Monday night, and a bullet fired by one party hit a downtown business.

Neighbors say violence isn’t anything new.

“I wasn’t really too surprised,” said John Beacham, who lives nearby. “Most of the time when I hear the shooting, seem like it’s coming from downtown or an area nearby.”

The Springfield Police Department tell us the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

It started as an argument between Timothy Caldwell and another person. Caldwell opened fire, but missed, hitting a neighboring business.

Police records show a rise in injuries in gun-related incidents, despite a decrease in the number of reported shots fired calls compared to August 2022.

“Truly when it comes down to it, it’s all about responsible gun ownership, and using a firearm to settle a disagreement is not responsible gun ownership,” said Cris Swaters, public information officer for SPD.