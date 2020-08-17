Down the drain or not?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The sanitary sewer system is not a garbage can. The City of Springfield Environmental Services says only bodily waste and toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet.

Mike DeLong, the superintendent of Wastewater for the City, says pouring grease down your sink causes fatbergs the house and city sewer pipes that will block the flow.

He also says flushable wipes are not flushable; they don’t break down and will clog up the house and city sewer pipes.

DeLong says eggshells, coffee grounds, and any other foods should not be going down the drain. He says you can save those items for composting. The City has tips on composting right here.

DeLong also shared the City gives homeowners lids for cans where you can store your grease and throw away later, so it doesn’t have to go down the drain.

Get in touch the City’s Environmental Services and learn more about its programs here.