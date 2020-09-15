Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for “Dangerous” suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly trespassed on people’s property and assaulted a woman.

According to a Facebook post, Doyle Shelton Jr., 46, has been seen allegedly trespassing on people’s property. He also allegedly walked into a residence where a female was present and assaulted her.

A warrant for Shelton’s arrest has been issued for burglary and 4th-degree assault.

He was last seen driving a green Mercury Cougar with a busted front windshield.

In November of 2017, Shelton was arrested after he went into a residence and locked himself in their bathroom and began going through their medicine cabinet.

He is considered dangerous by the Sheriff’s Office. If you see Shelton the Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call your local law enforcement immediately.