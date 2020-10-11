Douglas County officials arrest man with gang affiliations, seize over 370 grams of drugs

Carissa Codel

Posted:

Courtesy of the Douglas County Mo Sheriff on Facebook

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with known gang affiliations and executed a search warrant where they found methamphetamine, marijuana, cash and a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Oct. 9 officials were made aware of a wanted Arkansas fugitive that was in the Twin Bridges area.

41-year-old Marcelino Sauseda was wanted on multiple warrants for manufacturing a controlled substance, robbery, burglary and theft.

Officials say Sauseda was affiliated with the MS 13 and AR 13 gangs.

After a brief standoff, Sauseda was taken into custody and a search warrant was served at the residence.

The search warrant revealed 200 grams of methamphetamine, 170 grams of marijuana, over $25,000 in cash and a handgun.

The sheriff’s office said some members worked over 30 hours on this case.

