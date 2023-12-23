DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation in Douglas County has resulted in the arrests of three people for drug, rape and kidnapping charges.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), deputies obtained a search warrant for a Theodosia residence.

With the help of the Multijurisdictional Task Force, law enforcement searched the home of Orval D. Merriman and found 35.5 grams of amphetamines in 17 individual plastic baggies.

Over 100 empty plastic baggies, a used meth pipe, syringes and more were also found and field-tested positive for amphetamines.

Merriman was arrested and charged with second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s held in the Ozark County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.

During the investigation of Merriman, deputies determined that another man and woman related to the investigation were meeting women via online dating apps and bringing them to Douglas County, where they would rape and extort the women.

According to online court documents, 36-year-old Brandon Wayne Williams and 26-year-old Bailey Abercrombie, both of Ava, are each charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

A probable cause statement says Abercrombie contacted DCSO about her boyfriend, Williams, saying she wanted to leave him and wanted to talk to law enforcement about incidents that happened when she was living with Williams.

Abercrombie told investigators that Williams had demanded she find women to have threesomes. She admitted to bringing back 10 to 15 women, and said Williams would normally make them stay around for a couple of days.

One woman told DCSO that Abercrombie had picked her and her two-year-old son up and brought them to Williams’ residence. Williams and Abercrombie would later rape her and kept her at the residence against her will. The woman also said Williams forced her to pay him $1,500, threatening to kill her and her family if she didn’t pay.

Online court documents show Williams is a registered sex offender and was arrested multiple times between 2009 and 2022 for statutory sodomy, endangering the welfare of a child and failure to register as a sex offender.

Williams is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Abercrombie is also being held in the Douglas County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.