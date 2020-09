DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo.- A man wanted for questioning in a homicide was arrested Sunday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old William Wolfe was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office put out a notice to the community to call officials if they see him.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase will hold a press conference Monday at 2:30 p.m. to give more details about Wolfe’s involvement in a homicide investigation.