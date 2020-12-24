Double-wide trailer in Laclede County is lost after fire

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

This photo is provided by the Hazelgreen Fire Protection District.

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A residential structure is a total loss after a fire in Laclede County, Missouri, according to the Hazelgreen Fire Protection District.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, around 2: 20 a.m., the Hazelgreen Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a double-wide trailer fully engulfed. The trailer was a total loss due to weather conditions and 10 to 15 mph winds.

Crews worked to put out the fire for four hours.

Red cross was contacted to help the family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now