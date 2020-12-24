Double-wide trailer in Laclede County is lost after fire

This photo is provided by the Hazelgreen Fire Protection District.

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A residential structure is a total loss after a fire in Laclede County, Missouri, according to the Hazelgreen Fire Protection District.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, around 2: 20 a.m., the Hazelgreen Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a double-wide trailer fully engulfed. The trailer was a total loss due to weather conditions and 10 to 15 mph winds.

Crews worked to put out the fire for four hours.

Red cross was contacted to help the family.