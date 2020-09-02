Doolittle Fire Protection District rescue mother and newborn trapped in vehicle

This photo is courtesy of the Doolittle Fire Protection District.

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The Doolittle Fire Protection District rescued a mother and her newborn from their vehicle after she drove off the road and down into a ravine, according to the Doolittle Fire Protection District’s Facebook post.

A little after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, the Fire Protection District responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the 173.2 eastbound mile marker on I-44.

When crews arrived on scene they found one minivan off the roadway down a ravine.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

The Facebook post states that the driver and her newborn were trapped in the vehicle due to a large amount of brush.

The Fire Protection District began making access to the patient while EMS assessed injuries. Crews were able to safely remove both the mother and child. The mother was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.