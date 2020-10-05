Donation program created to provide gifts and to show support to Branson PD

BRANSON, Mo. — What would you do if you couldn’t get your morning coffee everyday?

Well, that’s what police officers at Branson Police Department were facing after some budget cuts earlier this year.

Which led to Jackie Bright, a wife of a Branson Police Officer, creating a donation program so the community could give every officer some gifts to show their support, which is a little bit of everything.

Of course, there is some coffee, but also free meals to different restaurants, free hair cut vouchers, and even a free flight experience from beyond the lens for every officer.

And every business or person who donated signed a banner that will be put up at the police station for every officer to see.

The officer’s wife who collected these donations got the idea after seeing a video online about adopting a police officer and sending them a care package.

Well after that, Bright drove to business after business from Ozark to Branson and received support from multiple places including Billy Bob’s Dairyland where these boxes were purchased to Andy B’s who donated meal vouchers for the officers.

Bright says it didn’t feel right just doing this for her husband, especially since she knows how tough this year has been for all police officers.

“Because we don’t appreciate one of them, we appreciate all of them and they all work equally hard,” Bright said. “And again, the stress level, especially now probably more than it has in a long time, very stressful. So, if we can give them a basket with a little bit of candy in it and some coupons, they’ll be happy. They’ll like that.”

This is only the first day of dropping off gifts. Bright plans on bringing another load of donations this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, and you can still donate and show support because all extra donations not given away this week, will be given away near Christmas.