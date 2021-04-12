DOCUMENTS: Prosecutors charge Thayer man with murder after Koshkonong shooting

OREGON COUNTY, Mo.– Investigator accounts of a shooting in Koshkonong are now available thanks to a probable cause statement obtained by KOLR10.

29-year-old Christopher Lindley, currently residing in the Dent County jail, was charged Sunday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. On Monday, April 12, documents recalling Lindley’s alleged crimes and eventual capture were released to the public.

According to the documents, law enforcement was dispatched to the Snappy Mart, a gas station located on US 63 in Koshkonong, with reports of a person “shot in the face.”

According to the Chief Deputy that responded Saturday, “I arrived on scene and found a male subject…lying on the ground outside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound.”

That man would be one of three found shot and injured, according to that deputy’s account.

A fourth victim, Carlos Moreno, would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

Gas station surveillance video gathered by investigators allegedly shows Lindley shooting Moreno.

According to deputy accounts, Lindley was later located and taken into the custody of the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.