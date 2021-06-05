Discovery of two dead found inside a car prompts investigation

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE JUNE 6: The identities of the two deceased have been released. Kalen Barclay, a 25-year-old from Ozark, and Gabriella Broglio, a 27-year-old from Joplin.

The two were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Interstate 44 and State Highway PP. While the vehicle was stopped on the off-ramp, Barclay shot Broglio and then himself.

The police report says the two had been in a relationship for several months.

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. — Greene County deputies responded to a call around 1 p.m. to an exit ramp off of Interstate 44 in Bois D’Arc.

Inside the car, deputies discovered two people who were declared deceased.

Investigators believe this was a contained incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now