Discovery of two dead found inside a car prompts investigation

UPDATE JUNE 6: The identities of the two deceased have been released. Kalen Barclay, a 25-year-old from Ozark, and Gabriella Broglio, a 27-year-old from Joplin.

The two were traveling in a vehicle in the area of Interstate 44 and State Highway PP. While the vehicle was stopped on the off-ramp, Barclay shot Broglio and then himself.

The police report says the two had been in a relationship for several months.

BOIS D’ARC, Mo. — Greene County deputies responded to a call around 1 p.m. to an exit ramp off of Interstate 44 in Bois D’Arc.

Inside the car, deputies discovered two people who were declared deceased.

Investigators believe this was a contained incident and there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.