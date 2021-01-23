Discovery Center hosts 5th annual “Night at the Museum”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Discovery Center of Springfield hosted its fifth annual “Night at the Museum” fundraiser on Jan. 23.

The group said even though the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from serving food, the event was still a lot of fun. The event included fire, drones, virtual reality, and even Harry Potter coding wands.

Rob Blevins, executive director of the Discovery Center, said the money raised will help the center share its vital education opportunities with every child.

“The sponsors, the people that contribute to the Discovery Center, they are truly changing the trajectory of a child,” said Blevins. “Not every family can afford to come here and so we want to make sure that those children, adults, and families can come and get to build those memorable experiences too.”

The center closed early for the event but will reopen on Jan. 24.