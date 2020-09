SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Are you in need of fertilizer? Dickerson Park Zoo has you covered.

The zoo announced on Facebook they are selling “Zoo Doo,” or animal feces.

You can pick up your Zoo Doo on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. for $15 a scoop.

Masks are required.

Call 417-833-1570 to reserve a pick-up time.