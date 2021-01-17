Dickerson Park Zoo host presentation on bald eagles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Dickerson Park Zoo hosted Eagle Days over the weekend.

During the presentation, the education staff at the zoo shared the comeback story of bald eagles in the wild along with the threats the eagles and other birds of prey still face.

“So the neat thing about it is it’s a chance to just actually see one of these birds really up close,” said Joey Powell, marketing director for Dickerson Park Zoo. “The eagles that are out here are really used to being out and kind of being stars of the show.”

“I have been working with him ever since he came to the zoo,” said volunteer educator Phillip Faulkner. “He’s got a very special place in my heart. Bald eagles are one of the very hardest to train so he has definitely been a challenge but a very rewarding challenge.”

Two more presentations are scheduled at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18th. The presentation will be at the zoo amphitheater and is free to zoo guests.

